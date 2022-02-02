Amnesty: ‘Dit is apartheid’

Na de Israëlische mensenrechtenorganisatie B’Tselem en Human Right Watch komt Amnesty International ook tot de conclusie dat Israël zich schuldig maakt aan apartheidspolitiek.

‘The events of May 2021 in Sheikh Jarrah were emblematic of the oppression which Palestinians have faced every day, for decades. The discrimination, the dispossession, the repression of dissent, the killings and injuries – all are part of a system which is designed to privilege Jewish Israelis at the expense of Palestinians.

This is apartheid.

Amnesty International’s new investigation shows that Israel imposes a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians across all areas under its control: in Israel and the OPT, and against Palestinian refugees, in order to benefit Jewish Israelis. This amounts to apartheid as prohibited in international law.’