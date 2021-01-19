Quote du Jour | Catastrofaal moraal falen

I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure – and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries.

WHO-directeur-generaal Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus haalde gisteren in een speech hard uit naar de vaccinproducenten die vanuit winstoogmerk hun vaccins eerst aan rijke landen verkopen, en de inhaligheid van rijke landen die hun burgers zo snel mogelijk willen vaccineren, ten koste van arme landen. In 49 rijke landen zijn meer dan 39 miljoen mensen gevaccineerd, terwijl slechts 25 vaccins zijn toegediend in één arm land (waarschijnlijk Guinea).

It’s right that all governments want to prioritize vaccinating their own health workers and older people first. But it’s not right that younger, healthier adults in rich countries are vaccinated before health workers and older people in poorer countries. There will be enough vaccine for everyone.

Via het Europees burgerinitiatief ‘No profit on pandemic‘ roepen burgers en organisaties de Europese Commissie op om in actie te komen om het coronavaccin wereldwijd vrij toegankelijk te maken.