Closing Time | Exhaust

Voor elektronisch artiest Lee Gamble, muziek is politiek. Hij maakte onder meer de driedelige serie Flush Real Pharynx rondom het concept ‘semioblitz’ van schrijver en kritisch denker Mark Fisher (bekend van het pamflet Capitalist Realism: Is There No Alternative?). ‘Semiotic pollution’ noemde Fisher het ook wel, en dat is te horen op het tweede deel in de serie, Exhaust, over “the extreme sensory overload that comes with the oppressive late capitalist system we are forced to inhabit, studded with incessant noise and manipulation.” Deel drie, A Million Pieces Of You, klinkt hoopvoller, alsof Gamble ruimte wil geven aan het alternatief. Fisher besloot zijn pamflet dan ook met de woorden: “From a situation in which nothing can happen, suddenly anything is possible again.”