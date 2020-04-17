Nieuwe poging voor gezamenlijk migratiebeleid EU

Duitsland, Frankijk, Italië en Spanje komen met een nieuw initiatief om de impasse over het migratiebeleid te doorbreken.

De ministers van Binnenlandse Zaken van de vier landen zetten hun uitgangspunten uiteen in een brief aan de Europese Commissie. Ze bieden een opening aan de landen die tot nu toe weigerden migranten op te vangen.

they argue that a “binding mechanism” to distribute asylum applicants be included in the executive body’s latest plan — the New Pact on Migration and Asylum — for a Continent-wide solution to the problem. But crucially, their proposal says that other EU countries can offer “other measures of solidarity,” meaning that they could help in ways besides actually accepting migrants — although under the proposal this should be the exception.