Quote du Jour | Arnold Schwarzenegger over de bestorming van Capitol Hill

De voormalige republikeinse gouverneur van Californië, Arnold Schwarzenegger, doet een opmerkelijke, persoonlijke en emotionele oproep aan zijn ‘fellow Americans and friends around the world’ om de democratie te verdedigen. Hij verwijst daarbij naar zijn eigen jeugd in het naoorlogse Oostenrijk met “broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history.”.

“It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance (…) “I’ve seen first hand how things can spin out of control. I know there is a fear in this country, and all over the world, that something like this could happen right here.” Trump “will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is that he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”