Closing Time | Up There Down There

Ze wordt wel de hogepriesteres van de punk poëzie genoemd. Maar ze is thuis in tal van genres, waaronder de bluesrock.

She shrieked and howled literate yet street-savvy lyrics, unflinchingly confronting topics from religion to the Beat movement.

Rock was getting too slick for its own good when Patti Smith burst on the scene and tore it apart.

Patti Smith is niet enkel een overtuigende rockzangeres, maar ook een echte dichter. Versregels als hieronder zouden niet hebben misstaan in een bloemlezing van Amerikaanse poëzie, tussen Allen Ginsberg en Campbell McGrath.

Down there where Jonah wails

in the healing water

in the ready depths

twisting like silver swans

no line of death no boundaries

Up there the eye is hollow the eye is winking

the winds ablaze angels howling

the sphinx awakens

but what can she say

you’d be amazed

Down there

your days are numbered

nothing to fear

there will be trumpets

there will be silence

in the end the end

will be here just here

Ahh the borders of heaven

are zipped up tight tonight

the abstract streets

the lights like some switched-on Mondrian

Cats like us are obsolete

Hey Man don’t breathe on my feet

Thieves, poets we’re inside out

and everybody’s a soldier

Angels howl at those abstract lights

and the borders of heaven

are zipped up tight tonight