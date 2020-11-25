Closing Time | The roof is on fire

De soap bij het Forum voor Democratie vraagt natuurlijk om een bijpassend muziekje van de Bloodhound Gang: Fire Water Burn.

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

We don’t need no water, let the motherfucker burn

Burn, motherfucker, burn

Hello, my name is Jimmy Pop and I’m a dumb white guy

I’m not old or new, but middle school, fifth grade, like junior high

I don’t know mofo’, if y’all peeps be bugging, give props to my ho, ‘cause she fly

But I can take the heat, ‘cause I’m the other white meat known as ‘Kid Funky Fried’

Yeah, I’m hung like planet Pluto, hard to see with the naked eye

But if I crashed into Uranus, I would stick it where the sun don’t

Shine

‘Cause I’m kind of like Han Solo, always stroking my own Wookiee

I’m the root of all that’s evil, yeah, but you can call me Cookie

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

We don’t need no water, let the motherfucker burn

Burn, motherfucker, burn

Yo, yo, this hardcore ghetto gangster image takes a lot of practice

I’m not black, like Barry White, no, I am white, like Frank Black is

So, if man is five and the devil is six, then that must make me seven

This honkey’s gone to Heaven

But if I go to hell, well then, I hope I burn well

I’ll spend my days with JFK, Marvin Gaye, Martha Raye, and Lawrence Welk

And Kurt Cobain, Kojak, Mark Twain and Jimi Hendrix’s poltergeist

And Webster, yeah, Emmanuel Lewis, ‘cause he’s the Antichrist

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire

We don’t need no water, let the motherfucker burn

Burn, motherfucker, burn

Everybody, here we go

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Throw your hands in the air

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Wave ‘em like you don’t care

Ooh, ooh

C’mon party people

Ooh, ooh

Everbody say, “Ho”

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Everybody, here we go

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Throw your hands in the air

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Wave ‘em like you don’t care

Ooh, ooh

C’mon party people

Ooh, ooh

Everbody say, “Ho”

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Everybody, here we go

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Throw your hands in the air

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Wave ‘em like you don’t care

Ooh, ooh

C’mon party people

Ooh, ooh

Everbody say, “Ho”

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Everybody, here we go

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Throw your hands in the air

Ooh, ooh

C’mon, party people

Ooh, ooh

Wave ‘em like you don’t care

Ooh, ooh

C’mon party people

Ooh, ooh

Everbody say, “Ho”

Ooh, ooh