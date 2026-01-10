Closing Time 🇦🇺 Red Right Hand Nick Cave

Nick Cave ontleende de titel Red Right Hand aan het epische gedicht Paradise Lost (1667) van John Milton.

In Paradise Lost verwijst de “red right hand” naar de wrekende hand van God die de gevallen engelen straft.

De Rode Hand van Ulster (Ierland)

Het symbool wordt tegenwoordig vaak geassocieerd met unionistische groeperingen in Noord-Ierland, zoals de Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF). In de serie Peaky Blinders wordt de term ook specifiek gebruikt voor een groep huurmoordenaars binnen deze beweging.

Nick Cave heeft ook een website, genaamd TheRedHandFiles waar hij vragen beantwoordt van lezers en dat kunnen levensvragen of verwonderingen over kunst ed zijn. Ook vragen over Cave’s persoonlijke leven of emoties. Nick Cave beantwoordt deze menselijk en filosofisch.

In Issue#229 vraagt een lezer of Nick Cave een vraag aan de lezers wilt stellen. Dit is zijn vraag:

In maart 2026 komt de nieuwe Peaky Blinder film uit: The Immortal Man

During World War II, Tommy Shelby returns to a bombed Birmingham and becomes involved in secret wartime missions based on true events, facing new threats as he reckons with his past and rising national stakes.

Lyrics

Take a little walk to the edge of town

Go across the tracks

Where the viaduct looms,

Like a bird of doom

As it shifts and cracks

Where secrets lie in the border fires, in the humming wires

Hey man, you know you’re never coming back

Past this square, past the bridge, past the mills, past the stacks

On a gathering storm comes a tall handsome man

In a dusty black coat with a red right hand

He’ll wrap you in his arms, tell you that you’ve been a good boy

He’ll rekindle all those dreams it took you a lifetime to destroy

He’ll reach deep into the hole, heal your shrinking soul

Hey buddy, you know you’re never ever coming back

He’s a ghost, he’s a god, he’s a man, he’s a guru

They’re whispering his name across this disappearing land

But hidden in his coat is a red right hand

You ain’t got no money?

He’ll get you some

You ain’t got no car?

He’ll get you one

You ain’t got no self-respect, you feel like an insect

Well don’t you worry buddy, cause here he comes

Through the ghetto and the barrio and the Bowery and the slum

A shadow is cast wherever he stands

Stacks of green paper in his red right hand

You’ll see him in your nightmares, you’ll see him in your dreams

He’ll appear out of nowhere but he ain’t what he seems

You’ll see him in your head, on the TV screen

And hey buddy, I’m warning you to turn it off

He’s a ghost, he’s a god, he’s a man, he’s a guru

You’re one microscopic cog in his catastrophic plan

Designed and directed by his red right hand

cc: movie still Peaky Blinders