Closing Time 🇦🇺 Red Right Hand Nick Cave

Nick Cave ontleende de titel Red Right Hand aan het epische gedicht Paradise Lost (1667) van John Milton.
In Paradise Lost verwijst de “red right hand” naar de wrekende hand van God die de gevallen engelen straft.
De Rode Hand van Ulster (Ierland)
Het symbool wordt tegenwoordig vaak geassocieerd met unionistische groeperingen in Noord-Ierland, zoals de Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF). In de serie Peaky Blinders wordt de term ook specifiek gebruikt voor een groep huurmoordenaars binnen deze beweging.
Nick Cave heeft ook een website, genaamd TheRedHandFiles waar hij vragen beantwoordt van lezers en dat kunnen levensvragen of verwonderingen over kunst ed zijn. Ook vragen over Cave’s persoonlijke leven of emoties. Nick Cave beantwoordt deze menselijk en filosofisch.
In Issue#229 vraagt een lezer of Nick Cave een vraag aan de lezers wilt stellen. Dit is zijn vraag:
In maart 2026 komt de nieuwe Peaky Blinder film uit: The Immortal Man
During World War II, Tommy Shelby returns to a bombed Birmingham and becomes involved in secret wartime missions based on true events, facing new threats as he reckons with his past and rising national stakes.
Lyrics
Take a little walk to the edge of town
Go across the tracks
Where the viaduct looms,
Like a bird of doom
As it shifts and cracks
Where secrets lie in the border fires, in the humming wires
Hey man, you know you’re never coming back
Past this square, past the bridge, past the mills, past the stacks
On a gathering storm comes a tall handsome man
In a dusty black coat with a red right hand
He’ll wrap you in his arms,
tell you that you’ve been a good boy
He’ll rekindle all those dreams it took you a lifetime to destroy
He’ll reach deep into the hole, heal your shrinking soul
Hey buddy, you know you’re never ever coming back
He’s a ghost, he’s a god, he’s a man, he’s a guru
They’re whispering his name across this disappearing land
But hidden in his coat is a red right hand
You ain’t got no money?
He’ll get you some
You ain’t got no car?
He’ll get you one
You ain’t got no self-respect, you feel like an insect
Well don’t you worry buddy, cause here he comes
Through the ghetto and the barrio and the Bowery and the slum
A shadow is cast wherever he stands
Stacks of green paper in his red right hand
You’ll see him in your nightmares,
you’ll see him in your dreams
He’ll appear out of nowhere but he ain’t what he seems
You’ll see him in your head, on the TV screen
And hey buddy, I’m warning you to turn it off
He’s a ghost, he’s a god, he’s a man, he’s a guru
You’re one microscopic cog in his catastrophic plan
Designed and directed by his red right hand